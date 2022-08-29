Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

281,079 KM

Details Description

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

281,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9042826
  • Stock #: 47810
  • VIN: JTDBE30K220001554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47810
  • Mileage 281,079 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47810 - LOT #: 541 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

