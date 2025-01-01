Menu
<div style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2002 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 3.0L V6 4WD</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>272,515 KM</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>$3900.00+gst</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock #0569</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Wpt9aO9p2wMgIKyZwhY%2BkiPrOGwEIjxy&_gl=1*18y1h4f*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIw</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Website: <span style=margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; font-family: inherit;><a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; outline: none; font-weight: 600; background-color: transparent; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA&source=gmail&ust=1737572369927000&usg=AOvVaw2QnJf168NtZF9Ft8jBJisb>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</div>

2002 Toyota Highlander

272,515 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

12112805

2002 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,515KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEHF21A920095242

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,515 KM

2002 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 3.0L V6 4WD272,515 KM$3900.00+gstStock #0569Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Wpt9aO9p2wMgIKyZwhY%2BkiPrOGwEIjxy&_gl=1*18y1h4f*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIwWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Used 2002 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD 272,515 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2002 Toyota Highlander