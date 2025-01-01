$3,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
272,515KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEHF21A920095242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,515 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 3.0L V6 4WD272,515 KM$3900.00+gstStock #0569Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Wpt9aO9p2wMgIKyZwhY%2BkiPrOGwEIjxy&_gl=1*18y1h4f*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIwWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
