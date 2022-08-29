$3,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2002 Toyota Sienna
2002 Toyota Sienna
XLE LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$3,988
+ taxes & licensing
315,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9204424
- Stock #: 437616
- VIN: 4T3ZF13C82U437616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 315,493 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 TOYOTA SIENNA WITH 315,493 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Third Passenger Door,Fourth Passe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5