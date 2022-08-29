Menu
2002 Toyota Sienna

315,493 KM

Details Description Features

$3,988

+ tax & licensing
$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

XLE LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

315,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9204424
  • Stock #: 437616
  • VIN: 4T3ZF13C82U437616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 315,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 TOYOTA SIENNA WITH 315,493 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Third Passenger Door,Fourth Passe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

