OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 20.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 15047 
Lot #: 643 
Reserve Price: $1,950 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2003 Acura MDX

265,661 KM

$1,950

+ GST
2003 Acura MDX

13483786

2003 Acura MDX

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ GST

Used
265,661KM
VIN 2HNYD18603H004601

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 15047
  • Mileage 265,661 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 20.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 15047
Lot #: 643
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2003 Acura MDX