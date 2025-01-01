2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Come see this 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD . Its transmission and Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features the following options: 6.0L (366) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), Winch-type spare tire carrier (under rear frame), Wheel opening flare mouldings, Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows), Side-guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal, Pwr steering, Passenger assist handles, Mechanical jack & wheel wrench, and Manual lap/shoulder safety belts, front/rear outboard seat positions.

195,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12201208

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCHK23U33F109061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD . Its transmission and Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features the following options: 6.0L (366) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), Winch-type spare tire carrier (under rear frame), Wheel opening flare mouldings, Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows), Side-guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal, Pwr steering, Passenger assist handles, Mechanical jack & wheel wrench, and Manual lap/shoulder safety belts, front/rear outboard seat positions. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L (366) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500