$2,450+ tax & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
301,691KM
VIN 1GNEK13Z43R155657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 43825
- Mileage 301,691 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 19.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43825
Lot #: 483T
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
*TOW RECOMMENDED**BRAKES NEED TO BE REPAIRED OR REPLACED* *EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe