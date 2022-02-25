2003 Chevrolet TRAILBLAZER LTZ

$1,950 + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 2 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8281434

8281434 Stock #: 31148

31148 VIN: 1GNDT13S432165786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31148

Mileage 274,237 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.