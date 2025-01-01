$3,200+ GST
Make it Yours
2003 Chevrolet Venture
LT
2003 Chevrolet Venture
LT
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$3,200
+ GST
Used
134,169KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNDX03E23D236836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 134,169 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 CHEVROLET VENTURE 3.4L V6 FWD134,169 KM$3200+gstStock #0575Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=57pgReFTlVuuDzRRQQRCuqnO1n10oDu+Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (TEXT ONLY)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
$3,200
+ GST>
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2003 Chevrolet Venture