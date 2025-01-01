Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t40/1/16/1f4a5.png alt=💥 width=16 height=16 /></span>2003 CHEVROLET VENTURE 3.4L V6 FWD<span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tec/1/16/1f697.png alt=🚗 width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tc3/1/16/1f4a8.png alt=💨 width=16 height=16 /></span></div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/1f449.png alt=👉 width=16 height=16 /></span>134,169 KM</div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t1c/1/16/1f3f7.png alt=🏷 width=16 height=16 /></span>$3200+gst</div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/1f449.png alt=👉 width=16 height=16 /></span>Stock #0575</div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=57pgReFTlVuuDzRRQQRCuqnO1n10oDu+</div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span>Website: <span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xdj266r gmail-x14z9mp gmail-xat24cr gmail-x1lziwak gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs style=margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: inherit;><a class=gmail-x1i10hfl gmail-xjbqb8w gmail-x1ejq31n gmail-x18oe1m7 gmail-x1sy0etr gmail-xstzfhl gmail-x972fbf gmail-x10w94by gmail-x1qhh985 gmail-x14e42zd gmail-x9f619 gmail-x1ypdohk gmail-xt0psk2 gmail-xe8uvvx gmail-xdj266r gmail-x14z9mp gmail-xat24cr gmail-x1lziwak gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-xggy1nq gmail-x1a2a7pz gmail-xkrqix3 gmail-x1sur9pj gmail-x1fey0fg gmail-x1s688f style=color: #0064d1; cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; list-style: none; border-width: 0px; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; outline: none; font-weight: 600; touch-action: manipulation; display: inline; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=link href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBEwWnpLMW5CaUp3VW5FTmVsNQEeJ6YSbDmIE8j_ktqhSG80zGDK0N0myUR34rzVnn9DPCQfhbfP_V9RUyP_3bo_aem_6ZKWEW4F9pfULe2h30Titg target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;>Call or get in touch on Facebook<span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t4f/1/16/1f447.png alt=👇 width=16 height=16 /></span></div><div dir=auto style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/td8/1/16/1f4f2.png alt=📲 width=16 height=16 /></span>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</div><div style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px;><span class=gmail-html-span gmail-xexx8yu gmail-xyri2b gmail-x18d9i69 gmail-x1c1uobl gmail-x1hl2dhg gmail-x16tdsg8 gmail-x1vvkbs gmail-x3nfvp2 gmail-x1j61x8r gmail-x1fcty0u gmail-xdj266r gmail-xat24cr gmail-xm2jcoa gmail-x1mpyi22 gmail-xxymvpz gmail-xlup9mm gmail-x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=gmail-xz74otr gmail-x15mokao gmail-x1ga7v0g gmail-x16uus16 gmail-xbiv7yw style=border: 0px; border-radius: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/td8/1/16/1f4f2.png alt=📲 width=16 height=16 /></span>(403)971-9713 (TEXT ONLY)</div>

2003 Chevrolet Venture

134,169 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ GST
Make it Yours

2003 Chevrolet Venture

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12838507

2003 Chevrolet Venture

LT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1754600641
  2. 1754600641
  3. 1754600642
  4. 1754600642
  5. 1754600642
  6. 1754600642
  7. 1754600642
  8. 1754600642
  9. 1754600642
  10. 1754600642
  11. 1754600642
  12. 1754600642
  13. 1754600642
  14. 1754600642
  15. 1754600642
  16. 1754600642
  17. 1754600642
  18. 1754600642
  19. 1754600642
  20. 1754600642
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$3,200

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,169KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNDX03E23D236836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 CHEVROLET VENTURE 3.4L V6 FWD134,169 KM$3200+gstStock #0575Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=57pgReFTlVuuDzRRQQRCuqnO1n10oDu+Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (TEXT ONLY)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Dodge Journey R/T 184,723 KM $CALL + GST

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,200

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2003 Chevrolet Venture