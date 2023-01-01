2003 Dodge Caravan

$2,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 7 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10280982

10280982 Stock #: 75439

75439 VIN: 1D4GP25R93B255481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 75439

Mileage 160,734 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.