2003 Dodge Caravan

160,734 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2003 Dodge Caravan

2003 Dodge Caravan

SE

2003 Dodge Caravan

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,734KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10280982
  • Stock #: 75439
  • VIN: 1D4GP25R93B255481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75439
  • Mileage 160,734 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 75439 - LOT #: 630 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

