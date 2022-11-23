2003 Dodge Ram 1500

$3,700 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 3 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370483

9370483 Stock #: 55347

55347 VIN: 1D7HU18D33J646089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55347

Mileage 184,354 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.