OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40628 <br/>Lot #: 699 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> **AC WORKS INTERMITTENTLY**MINOR EXHAUST LEAK FROM THE MANIFOLD** *MOTOR NOISE**DIESEL* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2003 Ford F-350

223,383 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-350

2003 Ford F-350

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

223,383KM
VIN 1FTSX31P23EB80171

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40628
  • Mileage 223,383 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

Stock #: 40628
Lot #: 699
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
**AC WORKS INTERMITTENTLY**MINOR EXHAUST LEAK FROM THE MANIFOLD** *MOTOR NOISE**DIESEL*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2003 Ford F-350