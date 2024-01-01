$4,950+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-350
SD
2003 Ford F-350
SD
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,383KM
VIN 1FTSX31P23EB80171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40628
- Mileage 223,383 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40628
Lot #: 699
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
**AC WORKS INTERMITTENTLY**MINOR EXHAUST LEAK FROM THE MANIFOLD** *MOTOR NOISE**DIESEL*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
2003 Ford F-350