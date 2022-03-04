Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Ford Mustang

152,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2003 Ford Mustang

2003 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

  1. 8592248
  2. 8592248
  3. 8592248
  4. 8592248
  5. 8592248
  6. 8592248
  7. 8592248
  8. 8592248
  9. 8592248
  10. 8592248
  11. 8592248
  12. 8592248
  13. 8592248
  14. 8592248
  15. 8592248
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592248
  • Stock #: P12920
  • VIN: 1FAFP45X43F430575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P12920
  • Mileage 152,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 39,902 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta 2ND...
 160,711 KM
$9,898 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 19,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory