2003 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8592248

8592248 Stock #: P12920

P12920 VIN: 1FAFP45X43F430575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P12920

Mileage 152,259 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.