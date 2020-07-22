Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 GMC Jimmy

261,602 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2003 GMC Jimmy

2003 GMC Jimmy

SLS

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC Jimmy

SLS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

261,602KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5596194
  • Stock #: 0053
  • VIN: 1GKDT13X63K130076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,602 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 GMC Jimmy SLS 4.3L 4WD V6 Sport Utility

261,602 KM

$1,800.00

Stock # 0053
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=OIHn74IVM8coZMnTHBBEDR94Sx13sf6t

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2003 GMC Jimmy SLS
 261,602 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory