2003 Honda CR-V

$2,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 8 , 3 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10345737

10345737 Stock #: 77927

77927 VIN: JHLRD78433C810983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 77927

Mileage 438,323 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.