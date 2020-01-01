Excellent condition, No accidents, and One owner 2003 Infiniti G35 with very low kms! - Fully loaded with Leather heated seats, Power everything, Cruise control, Bose Audio System, Radio - FM/AM/Sat/6CD/Tape, A/C & much more!



- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT with Service records - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included



Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2



Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.