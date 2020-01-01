Excellent condition, No accidents, and One owner 2003 Infiniti G35 with very low kms! - Fully loaded with Leather heated seats, Power everything, Cruise control, Bose Audio System, Radio - FM/AM/Sat/6CD/Tape, A/C & much more!
- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT with Service records - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Cassette
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
