2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$1,450 + taxes & licensing 3 5 6 , 7 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8258154

8258154 Stock #: 30930

30930 VIN: 1J4GW58N13C528234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30930

Mileage 356,721 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.