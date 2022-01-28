Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

356,721 KM

Details Description

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8258154
  2. 8258154
  3. 8258154
  4. 8258154
  5. 8258154
  6. 8258154
  7. 8258154
  8. 8258154
  9. 8258154
  10. 8258154
  11. 8258154
  12. 8258154
  13. 8258154
  14. 8258154
  15. 8258154
  16. 8258154
  17. 8258154
  18. 8258154
  19. 8258154
  20. 8258154
  21. 8258154
  22. 8258154
  23. 8258154
  24. 8258154
  25. 8258154
  26. 8258154
  27. 8258154
  28. 8258154
  29. 8258154
  30. 8258154
  31. 8258154
  32. 8258154
  33. 8258154
  34. 8258154
  35. 8258154
  36. 8258154
  37. 8258154
  38. 8258154
  39. 8258154
  40. 8258154
  41. 8258154
  42. 8258154
  43. 8258154
  44. 8258154
  45. 8258154
  46. 8258154
Contact Seller

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

356,721KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258154
  • Stock #: 30930
  • VIN: 1J4GW58N13C528234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30930
  • Mileage 356,721 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30930 - LOT #: 611 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - **POWER STEEING NOISE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Ford E350 Vans ...
 222,152 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 275,508 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2003 Jeep Grand Cher...
 356,721 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory