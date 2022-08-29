Menu
2003 Lexus GX 470

201,819 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2003 Lexus GX 470

2003 Lexus GX 470

2003 Lexus GX 470

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

201,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9210151
  • Stock #: 51075
  • VIN: JTJBT20X630016388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51075
  • Mileage 201,819 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51075 - LOT #: 617 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ODOMETER IN MILES: THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING IS IN MILES AND NOT KILOMETERS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

