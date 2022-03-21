Menu
2003 Mazda Protege5

155,913 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2003 Mazda Protege5

2003 Mazda Protege5

ES

2003 Mazda Protege5

ES

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8700098
  Stock #: 42241A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2003 Mazda Protege5 ES. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Protege5 comes equipped with these options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering column, Sport cloth seating surfaces, Single exhaust outlet w/garnish, Silver finished inner door handles/boot panel/centre panel, Silver faced gauges, Side-impact door beams, Roof mounted antenna, Rigid Cargo Cover, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

