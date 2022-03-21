$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Mazda Protege5
ES
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8700098
- Stock #: 42241A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2003 Mazda Protege5 ES. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Protege5 comes equipped with these options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering column, Sport cloth seating surfaces, Single exhaust outlet w/garnish, Silver finished inner door handles/boot panel/centre panel, Silver faced gauges, Side-impact door beams, Roof mounted antenna, Rigid Cargo Cover, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
