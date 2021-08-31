Menu
2003 Nissan Murano

313,445 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2003 Nissan Murano

2003 Nissan Murano

SL

2003 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

313,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8006094
  • Stock #: FL-0072
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W43W206947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0072
  • Mileage 313,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

