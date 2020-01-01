Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,235KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4454328
  • Stock #: 0016
  • VIN: JN8DR09YX3W818633
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Nissan Pathfinder SE 3.5L 4WD Sport Utility
214,235 KM
$2800.00
Stock # 0016
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=hGsl3kYR6IF3cehzsKSksUC87hx3OU63
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881
https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/


 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2003 Nissan Pathfind...
 214,235 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2004 Saturn Vue
 205,815 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Sonata ...
 231,504 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message