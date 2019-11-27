Menu
2003 Nissan Xterra

XE

2003 Nissan Xterra

XE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 226,565KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4349676
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: 5N1ED28Y43C641988
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2003 Nissan Xterra XE 3.3L 4WD


 


226,565 KM
$2300.00


 


Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.


Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QxHGJSFvl17lAdbP0a88f6Hbz6Qr%2btSh


Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881
 https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/


Exterior Colour: Red, Interior Colour: Grey, Body Style: Sport Utility, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Manual, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Steel Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

