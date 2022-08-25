2003 Subaru Legacy

$2,450 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 5 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8991172

8991172 Stock #: 47379

47379 VIN: 4S3BH635637310516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47379

Mileage 173,555 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.