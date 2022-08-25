Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Subaru Legacy

173,555 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2003 Subaru Legacy

2003 Subaru Legacy

L

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Subaru Legacy

L

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8991172
  2. 8991172
  3. 8991172
  4. 8991172
  5. 8991172
  6. 8991172
  7. 8991172
  8. 8991172
  9. 8991172
  10. 8991172
  11. 8991172
  12. 8991172
  13. 8991172
  14. 8991172
  15. 8991172
  16. 8991172
  17. 8991172
  18. 8991172
  19. 8991172
  20. 8991172
  21. 8991172
  22. 8991172
  23. 8991172
  24. 8991172
  25. 8991172
  26. 8991172
  27. 8991172
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

173,555KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8991172
  • Stock #: 47379
  • VIN: 4S3BH635637310516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47379
  • Mileage 173,555 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47379 - LOT #: 582 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 151,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4
224,367 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Suzuki XL-7
245,519 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory