<div style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>2003 TOYOTA COROLLA 1.8L 4cyl. FWD </span></div><div dir=auto style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>244,557 KM</span></div><div dir=auto style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; color: #050505;><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$3800.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0536</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Aw5hUCSh1wWeU2PBmSqlknr+kPNC9TZg</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div>

2003 Toyota Corolla

244,557 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,557KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E43C724146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,557 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 TOYOTA COROLLA 1.8L 4cyl. FWD 244,557 KM$3800.00+gstStock #0536Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Aw5hUCSh1wWeU2PBmSqlknr+kPNC9TZgWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

