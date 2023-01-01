$2,800+ tax & licensing
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
299,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9563677
- Stock #: 0365
- VIN: 2T1BR32E43C700848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Winter Tires
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3