2003 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

Details

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563677
  • Stock #: 0365
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E43C700848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanically sound - cluster not working2003 TOYOTA COROLLA CE 1.8L 4cyl. FWD299,999 KM Cluster not working$2800.00+gstStock # 0365ACTIVE STATUSNEW TIRES: CONTINENTAL TRUECONTACT [FRT 9/32] [REAR 10/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oXpDebFf6NYfo4uOCBVby2JGN%2F%2Bh0XZ6Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Winter Tires
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

