2003 Toyota Matrix

279,828 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

XRS

XRS

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

279,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5447381
  • VIN: 2T1KY32E73C726847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,828 KM

Vehicle Description

 2003 Toyota Matrix XRS 6Spd Hatchback 1.8L FWD 

  279,828 KM

 

$ 2800.00
Stock # 0046
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=sTKC26Gn%2fTrKhVzFvRLyafJnumfUgqjr

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel

