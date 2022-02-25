2003 Toyota Matrix

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 5 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8379114

8379114 Stock #: 33996

33996 VIN: 2T1KY32E93C746372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 33996

Mileage 159,574 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.