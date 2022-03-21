Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Volkswagen Passat

215,082 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2003 Volkswagen Passat

2003 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Wgn GLX V6 4MOTION Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Wgn GLX V6 4MOTION Auto

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,082KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8752994
  • Stock #: 0319
  • VIN: WVWYH63B03E152976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,082 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT GLX 4MOTION 2.8L V6 AWD 215,082 KM$+gstStock # 0319ACTIVE STATUS 2 KEY FOBS 1 CHIP KEYFEATURES : SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GrFnOnx2mZcOd7dFFz%2BzEdQ9ZMiKrtCEWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2003 Volkswagen Pass...
 215,082 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT
 287,706 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda Tribute LX
 250,899 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory