Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Volkswagen Passat

170,361 KM

Details Description

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2003 Volkswagen Passat

2003 Volkswagen Passat

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Volkswagen Passat

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9972920
  2. 9972920
  3. 9972920
  4. 9972920
  5. 9972920
  6. 9972920
  7. 9972920
  8. 9972920
  9. 9972920
  10. 9972920
  11. 9972920
  12. 9972920
  13. 9972920
  14. 9972920
  15. 9972920
  16. 9972920
  17. 9972920
  18. 9972920
  19. 9972920
  20. 9972920
  21. 9972920
  22. 9972920
  23. 9972920
  24. 9972920
  25. 9972920
  26. 9972920
  27. 9972920
  28. 9972920
  29. 9972920
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9972920
  • Stock #: 67511
  • VIN: WVWPD63B23P040871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 67511
  • Mileage 170,361 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY MAY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 67511 - LOT #: 671 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2010 GMC Savana G3500
 263,053 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit 250
246,385 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Expedition...
 48,134 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory