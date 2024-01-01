Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 49484 <br/>Lot #: 783 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/> *INFOTAINMENT SCREEN BROKEN* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2004 Acura MDX

219,239 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Acura MDX

Watch This Vehicle
11997129

2004 Acura MDX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11997129
  2. 11997129
  3. 11997129
  4. 11997129
  5. 11997129
  6. 11997129
  7. 11997129
  8. 11997129
  9. 11997129
  10. 11997129
  11. 11997129
  12. 11997129
  13. 11997129
  14. 11997129
  15. 11997129
  16. 11997129
  17. 11997129
  18. 11997129
  19. 11997129
  20. 11997129
  21. 11997129
  22. 11997129
  23. 11997129
  24. 11997129
  25. 11997129
  26. 11997129
  27. 11997129
  28. 11997129
  29. 11997129
  30. 11997129
  31. 11997129
  32. 11997129
  33. 11997129
  34. 11997129
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,239KM
VIN 2HNYD18624H560572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49484
  • Mileage 219,239 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 49484
Lot #: 783
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
*INFOTAINMENT SCREEN BROKEN*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2004 Acura MDX for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Acura MDX 219,239 KM $2,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Honda Accord Touring 186,866 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Acura MDX for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Acura MDX 266,440 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2004 Acura MDX