2004 BMW 3 Series

59,775 KM

Details Description Features

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

330CI

2004 BMW 3 Series

330CI

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

59,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10106616
  • Stock #: 43374B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 43374B
  • Mileage 59,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci. Its transmission and Gas I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This BMW 3 Series comes equipped with these options: White turn signal indicator lenses, Visor vanity mirrors w/covers, Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Self-adjusting clutch (SAC), Seat belt force limiters, and Roll-over protection systems integrated in rear headrests. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

