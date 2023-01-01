2004 BMW 6 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 7 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10166640

10166640 Stock #: GTW0102

GTW0102 VIN: WBAEH734X4B190404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,735 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Active suspension Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.