2004 BMW X3

$2,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 4 , 7 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10421130

10421130 Stock #: 79401

79401 VIN: WBXPA73404WB27598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79401

Mileage 354,752 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.