Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

61,546 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

2DR Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

2DR Cpe

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1680306489
  2. 1680306500
  3. 1680306496
  4. 1680306503
  5. 1680306505
  6. 1680306500
  7. 1680306500
  8. 1680306502
  9. 1680306505
  10. 1680306496
  11. 1680306501
  12. 1680306503
  13. 1680306497
  14. 1680306505
  15. 1680306503
  16. 1680306506
  17. 1680306504
  18. 1680306503
  19. 1680306505
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787696
  • Stock #: 0384
  • VIN: 3g1jc12fx4s110922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 CHEVROLET CAVALIER 2.2L 4cyl. FWD 61,546 KM$4000.00+gstStock # 0384ACTIVE STATUSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8bQLHqMouuESnspXEQmkpV2Mg39G8lHfWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2010 Hyundai Accent ...
 177,753 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Caval...
 61,546 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2005 Saturn Ion 4dr ...
 229,053 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory