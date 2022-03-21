Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Impala Base

297,376 KM

Details Description

$500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Impala Base

2004 Chevrolet Impala Base

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Impala Base

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8716691
  2. 8716691
  3. 8716691
  4. 8716691
  5. 8716691
  6. 8716691
  7. 8716691
  8. 8716691
  9. 8716691
  10. 8716691
  11. 8716691
  12. 8716691
  13. 8716691
  14. 8716691
  15. 8716691
  16. 8716691
  17. 8716691
  18. 8716691
  19. 8716691
  20. 8716691
  21. 8716691
  22. 8716691
  23. 8716691
  24. 8716691
  25. 8716691
  26. 8716691
  27. 8716691
  28. 8716691
  29. 8716691
  30. 8716691
  31. 8716691
  32. 8716691
  33. 8716691
  34. 8716691
  35. 8716691
  36. 8716691
  37. 8716691
  38. 8716691
  39. 8716691
  40. 8716691
  41. 8716691
  42. 8716691
  43. 8716691
  44. 8716691
  45. 8716691
  46. 8716691
  47. 8716691
  48. 8716691
  49. 8716691
  50. 8716691
Contact Seller

$500

+ taxes & licensing

297,376KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716691
  • Stock #: 39405
  • VIN: 2G1WF52E149250107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39405
  • Mileage 297,376 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39405 - LOT #: 590 - RESERVE PRICE: $500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - **OIL LEAKS**ADDITIONAL TIRES IN BACK SEAT** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Chrysler 200 S
 141,210 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 11,313 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Sequoia ...
 318,145 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory