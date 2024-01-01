$2,900+ tax & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
2004 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
215,412KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZT52844F156553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,412 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU LS 3.5L V6 FWD215,412 KM$2900.00+gstStock #0495ACTIVE STATUSNO REPORTED ACCIDENTSNEW: BRAKE PADS REAR, STABILIZER BAR LINKS & BUSHINGS FRT TIRES: MIRAGE MR-W562 WINTER [FRT 9/32][REAR 8/32]EXTRA SET : KUMHO SOLUS X2[7/32] X2[6/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nTT%2Bz%2F2Vn5Rgu8X%2B2VzXZhb5mHZHLYzyWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
