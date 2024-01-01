Menu
2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU LS 3.5L V6 FWD
215,412 KM
$2900.00+gst
Stock #0495
ACTIVE STATUS
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
NEW: BRAKE PADS REAR, STABILIZER BAR LINKS & BUSHINGS FRT 
TIRES: MIRAGE MR-W562 WINTER [FRT 9/32][REAR 8/32]
EXTRA SET : KUMHO SOLUS X2[7/32] X2[6/32]
FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nTT%2Bz%2F2Vn5Rgu8X%2B2VzXZhb5mHZHLYzy
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

215,412 KM

Details

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

215,412KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZT52844F156553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,412 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU LS 3.5L V6 FWD215,412 KM$2900.00+gstStock #0495ACTIVE STATUSNO REPORTED ACCIDENTSNEW: BRAKE PADS REAR, STABILIZER BAR LINKS & BUSHINGS FRT TIRES: MIRAGE MR-W562 WINTER [FRT 9/32][REAR 8/32]EXTRA SET : KUMHO SOLUS X2[7/32] X2[6/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nTT%2Bz%2F2Vn5Rgu8X%2B2VzXZhb5mHZHLYzyWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 Chevrolet Malibu