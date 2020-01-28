Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,451KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4532394
  • Stock #: 0020
  • VIN: 1GNDT13S742433604
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4.2L 4WD

240,451 KM

$3000.00

Stock # 0020

Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=2WjFpkgrsQFA8CU9qdb2pWynFlmLXF3v

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 208,128 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message