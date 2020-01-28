2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4.2L 4WD 240,451 KM $3000.00 Stock # 0020 Active Status Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection. Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=2WjFpkgrsQFA8CU9qdb2pWynFlmLXF3v Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details (403) 612-8289 (403) 248-4881 https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

