$1,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
CLASSIC
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
199,216KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8344284
- Stock #: 0290
- VIN: 3C4FY48B64T265076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Folding Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3