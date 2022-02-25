2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 8344284

8344284 Stock #: 0290

0290 VIN: 3C4FY48B64T265076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 199,216 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors

