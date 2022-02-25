Menu
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

199,216 KM

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

CLASSIC

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

CLASSIC

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

199,216KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8344284
  Stock #: 0290
  VIN: 3C4FY48B64T265076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER 2.4L 4cyl. FWD 199,216KM$1600.00+gstStock # 0290ACTIVE STATUS NO ACCIDENTS FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ed%2bMbd4fr8kTZxfPxJhY6pOk5plvOLjRWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text or call )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Folding Mirrors

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

