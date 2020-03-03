2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-892-6372
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2004 Dodge Dakota Truck 4X4 - Equipped with 2WD/4WD High/4WD Low, Cruise Control, A/C, Power windows, Power/Heated mirrors, Radio (FM AM, 5CD) and more! Unit being sold as is.
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (ONE OWNER) - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2