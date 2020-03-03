Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Dodge Dakota

4X4 Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Dodge Dakota

4X4 Sport

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713885
  • Stock #: PA-28
  • VIN: 1D7HG38N94S568327
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2004 Dodge Dakota Truck 4X4 - Equipped with 2WD/4WD High/4WD Low, Cruise Control, A/C, Power windows, Power/Heated mirrors, Radio (FM AM, 5CD) and more! Unit being sold as is. 

 

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (ONE OWNER) - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

 

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

 

For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Polsar Autosales

2008 Infiniti FX35 P...
 82,500 MI
$335 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highland...
 106,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 167,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
Polsar Autosales

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

587-892-XXXX

(click to show)

587-892-6372

Send A Message