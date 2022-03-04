$3,800+ tax & licensing
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2004 Ford Explorer
2004 Ford Explorer
LIMITED

5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.


210,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8560811
- Stock #: 0304
- VIN: 1FMZU75W24UB99953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 210,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
