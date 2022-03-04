2004 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 7 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8560811

8560811 Stock #: 0304

0304 VIN: 1FMZU75W24UB99953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 210,704 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

