2004 Ford Explorer

210,704 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

LIMITED

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

210,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560811
  • Stock #: 0304
  • VIN: 1FMZU75W24UB99953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 210,704 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 FORD EXPLORER 4.6L V8 210,704 KM$3800.00+gstStock # 0304ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES: SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, TRAILER HITCH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=718iXWwldJmrXS71aI7oqaQj2eof6%2BvHWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

