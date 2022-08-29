$3,800+ tax & licensing
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2004 GMC Canyon
Crew Cab 126.0" WB 4WD 1SB SLE Z85
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
339,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9079348
- Stock #: 0337
- VIN: 1GTDT136548215363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 339,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
