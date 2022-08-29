2004 GMC Canyon

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 3 3 9 , 3 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9079348

9079348 Stock #: 0337

0337 VIN: 1GTDT136548215363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 339,323 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.