2004 GMC Canyon

339,323 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 GMC Canyon

2004 GMC Canyon

Crew Cab 126.0" WB 4WD 1SB SLE Z85

2004 GMC Canyon

Crew Cab 126.0" WB 4WD 1SB SLE Z85

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

339,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079348
  • Stock #: 0337
  • VIN: 1GTDT136548215363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 339,323 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 GMC CANYON 3.5L 5cyl. 4WD339,323 KM$3800.00+gstStock # 0337ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES: TINTED GLASS, TRAILER HITCH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1eMuibJfEepehcTRElSLI7OVjJCvRirHWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/Call or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

