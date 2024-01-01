Menu
date 2024-01-01

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48705
Lot #: 818
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2004 GMC Envoy

223,003 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Envoy

SLT

11989725

2004 GMC Envoy

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,003KM
VIN 1GKDT13S042304679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48705
  • Mileage 223,003 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48705
Lot #: 818
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2004 GMC Envoy