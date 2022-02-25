Menu
2004 GMC Sierra 2500

346,667 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

SLE

SLE

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,700

346,667KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292432
  • Stock #: 0287
  • VIN: 1GTGK29U14Z190242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 346,667 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 GMC SIERRA 2500 6.0L V8 4X4346,667 KM$3700.00+gstStock # 0287ACTIVE STATUS FEATURES:  TRAILER HITCH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FQIh3Tx9vXns5PRjIK%2FzDZQ%2B9JcFr6YAWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text or call ) 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

