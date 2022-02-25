2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,700 + taxes & licensing 3 4 6 , 6 6 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8292432

8292432 Stock #: 0287

0287 VIN: 1GTGK29U14Z190242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 346,667 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Convenience Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.