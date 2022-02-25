$3,700+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
346,667KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8292432
- Stock #: 0287
- VIN: 1GTGK29U14Z190242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 346,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
