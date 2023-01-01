Menu
2004 Honda Civic

205,030 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn DX-G Auto

2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn DX-G Auto

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

205,030KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621050
  • Stock #: 0469
  • VIN: 2HGES16454H906020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0469
  • Mileage 205,030 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 HONDA CIVIC DX 1.7L 4cyl. FWD 205,030 KM$2800.00+gstStock #0469ACTIVE STATUS MOTOMASTER AWII ALL SEASON [FRT 6/32] [REAR 7/32]Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hE9XqK1LdIv%2F8HyBu0xMgOEzwf1tF6kxWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

