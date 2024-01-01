$1,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2004 Honda Civic
DX-G
2004 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGES16444H904243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34748
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34748
Lot #: 620
Reserve Price: $1,600
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34748
Lot #: 620
Reserve Price: $1,600
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2019 Nissan Versa Note 98,486 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 95,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,528 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2004 Honda Civic