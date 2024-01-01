Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34748 <br/>Lot #: 620 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,600 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2004 Honda Civic

Details Description

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11688637
  2. 11688637
  3. 11688637
  4. 11688637
  5. 11688637
  6. 11688637
  7. 11688637
  8. 11688637
  9. 11688637
  10. 11688637
  11. 11688637
  12. 11688637
  13. 11688637
  14. 11688637
  15. 11688637
  16. 11688637
  17. 11688637
  18. 11688637
  19. 11688637
  20. 11688637
  21. 11688637
  22. 11688637
  23. 11688637
  24. 11688637
  25. 11688637
  26. 11688637
  27. 11688637
  28. 11688637
  29. 11688637
  30. 11688637
  31. 11688637
  32. 11688637
  33. 11688637
  34. 11688637
  35. 11688637
  36. 11688637
Contact Seller

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2HGES16444H904243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34748
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34748
Lot #: 620
Reserve Price: $1,600
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Versa Note 98,486 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 BMW X3 95,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,528 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Civic