2004 Honda Civic

DX-G

2004 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 267,621KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4459911
  • Stock #: 0017
  • VIN: 2HGES15434H909287
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Honda Civic DX 1.7L Manual
267,621 KM
$2000.00
Stock # 0017
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=B2UqIJxJvjqAMmiseE96YwO0eZMboIKZ
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881
https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

