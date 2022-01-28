2004 Honda Civic

$1,750 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 3 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8183712

8183712 Stock #: 29337

29337 VIN: 1HGEM21954L805260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 29337

Mileage 244,319 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.