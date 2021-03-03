Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Pilot

122,039 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Pilot

2004 Honda Pilot

EXL

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Pilot

EXL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

122,039KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6630581
  • Stock #: 0136
  • VIN: 2HKYF18594H000918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 122,039 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Honda Pilot EXL 3.5L V6 4WD LOW KILOMETRES

122,039 KM

$5000.00+gst

Stock # 0136
ACTIVE STATUS/ NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=opXhX95U5sN1wIJTdFwRyY0tj7Uf72mK

 

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2003 Chevrolet Avala...
 259,357 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 153,689 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory