2004 Infiniti FX45
143,952KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8225922
- Stock #: 401461
- VIN: JNRBS08W04X401461
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 143,952 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 INFINITI FX45 AWD WITH 143,952 KMS! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control,Traction Control,Stability Control,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,ABS,Rear Spoiler,HID headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Mirror...
