2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

135,187 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

Laredo

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9334567
  • Stock #: J22322A
  • VIN: 1J4GW48N54C285541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This SUV has 135,187 kms. Stock number J22322A is green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

