Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
135,187KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9334567
- Stock #: J22322A
- VIN: 1J4GW48N54C285541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,187 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This SUV has 135,187 kms. Stock number J22322A is green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
