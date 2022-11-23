2004 Jeep Liberty

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 2 , 6 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9433383

9433383 Stock #: 55831

55831 VIN: 1J4GL58K04W324233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55831

Mileage 332,666 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.